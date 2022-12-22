Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Chicken Tender Crunch Wrap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a chicken tender crunch wrap.

Chicken Tender Crunch Wrap

Total Time - 15 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons grain Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons hot honey

1 teaspoon malt vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning

4 Deli chicken tenders

4 slices white American cheese slices

1 1/3 cups cheddar-sour cream potato chips 4 large burrito-size flour tortillas

4 slices Deli ham

12 sweet and spicy pickle chips

1 1/4 cup shredded iceberg lettuce Parchment paper

Steps:

1. Combine in a small bowl: mayonnaise, mustard, hot honey, vinegar, and Greek seasoning until blended. Cut chicken tenders into 1-inch pieces. Remove cheese slices from plastic wrapping; slice in half. Lightly crush potato chips.

2. Place tortillas in the microwave and cook on HIGH for 35 seconds until warm and pliable. Lay 1 slice of cheese across the bottom 1/3 of the tortilla. Lay 1 slice of ham and 3 pickle chips over the cheese. Place 1 chopped chicken tender over ham. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise mixture.

3. Top with 1/3 cup potato chips, and 1/4 cup lettuce. Fold the sides of the tortilla over filling, then roll it up from the bottom. Wrap tightly in parchment paper; cut in half. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve.

