Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Chicken Tender Crunch Wrap
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a chicken tender crunch wrap.
Chicken Tender Crunch Wrap
Total Time - 15 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons grain Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons hot honey
1 teaspoon malt vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
4 Deli chicken tenders
4 slices white American cheese slices
1 1/3 cups cheddar-sour cream potato chips 4 large burrito-size flour tortillas
4 slices Deli ham
12 sweet and spicy pickle chips
1 1/4 cup shredded iceberg lettuce Parchment paper
Steps:
1. Combine in a small bowl: mayonnaise, mustard, hot honey, vinegar, and Greek seasoning until blended. Cut chicken tenders into 1-inch pieces. Remove cheese slices from plastic wrapping; slice in half. Lightly crush potato chips.
2. Place tortillas in the microwave and cook on HIGH for 35 seconds until warm and pliable. Lay 1 slice of cheese across the bottom 1/3 of the tortilla. Lay 1 slice of ham and 3 pickle chips over the cheese. Place 1 chopped chicken tender over ham. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise mixture.
3. Top with 1/3 cup potato chips, and 1/4 cup lettuce. Fold the sides of the tortilla over filling, then roll it up from the bottom. Wrap tightly in parchment paper; cut in half. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve.
