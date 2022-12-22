Rattlers sign nine on portal heavy Early Signing Day

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers signed a small but strong Early Signing Day class. Willie Simmons program welcoming in nine new Rattlers to the Highest of Seven Hills, eight of which come from the transfer portal of the junior college ranks.

Among the nine new FAMU athletes are three former Tallahassee High School football players with Chiles (Trey Wilhoit), Lincoln (Jalen Glaze) and Rickards (Kelvin Dean) all having athletes transfer back to the capital city.

NAMEPOSITIONHEIGHTWEIGHTHOMETOWNHS/PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Trey WilhoitP5-10175Tallahassee, FLChiles/EIU
Kelvin DeanRB6-0200Chipley, FLRickards/FAU
Jamari GassettWR5-10170Tampa, FLTampa Bay Tech/Buffalo
Tyrese Gibson-BattlesDL6-5240Cleveland, OHMaple Heights/Garden City CC
Jalen GlazeDB6-0200Belle Glade, FLLincoln/Minnesota
Ashton GrableOL6-4312Gordon, GAWilkinson Co/Jacksonville State
Cherif SeyeDL6-5250Houston, TXAlief Hastings/Southeastern Louisiana
Levontai SummersettATH5-11200Fort Myers, FLNorth Fort Myers
Deco WilsonDB6-1204Talladega, ALTalladega/Jacksonville State

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash.
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Fatal Accident (gfx)
One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash

Latest News

Thomas County Central's Adam Hopkins signs with the Colorado Buffaloes on Early Signing Day 2022
REPLAY: Big Bend, South Georgia talent put pen to paper on Early Signing Day
The Florida State Football team looks on as Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear at...
Seminoles sign 22 on Early Signing Day
Valdosta State Offensive Coordinator Mike Leach looks on at Head Coach Hal Mumme on the...
Mike Leach remembered at Valdosta State
The Florida High Seminoles' defense lines up against the Cocoa Tigers in the FHSAA 2S State...
Florida High falters in overtime to lose FHSAA 2S Championship, 38-31 against Cocoa