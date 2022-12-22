Rattlers sign nine on portal heavy Early Signing Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers signed a small but strong Early Signing Day class. Willie Simmons program welcoming in nine new Rattlers to the Highest of Seven Hills, eight of which come from the transfer portal of the junior college ranks.

Among the nine new FAMU athletes are three former Tallahassee High School football players with Chiles (Trey Wilhoit), Lincoln (Jalen Glaze) and Rickards (Kelvin Dean) all having athletes transfer back to the capital city.

NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT HOMETOWN HS/PREVIOUS SCHOOL Trey Wilhoit P 5-10 175 Tallahassee, FL Chiles/EIU Kelvin Dean RB 6-0 200 Chipley, FL Rickards/FAU Jamari Gassett WR 5-10 170 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Tech/Buffalo Tyrese Gibson-Battles DL 6-5 240 Cleveland, OH Maple Heights/Garden City CC Jalen Glaze DB 6-0 200 Belle Glade, FL Lincoln/Minnesota Ashton Grable OL 6-4 312 Gordon, GA Wilkinson Co/Jacksonville State Cherif Seye DL 6-5 250 Houston, TX Alief Hastings/Southeastern Louisiana Levontai Summersett ATH 5-11 200 Fort Myers, FL North Fort Myers Deco Wilson DB 6-1 204 Talladega, AL Talladega/Jacksonville State

