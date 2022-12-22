Rattlers sign nine on portal heavy Early Signing Day
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers signed a small but strong Early Signing Day class. Willie Simmons program welcoming in nine new Rattlers to the Highest of Seven Hills, eight of which come from the transfer portal of the junior college ranks.
Among the nine new FAMU athletes are three former Tallahassee High School football players with Chiles (Trey Wilhoit), Lincoln (Jalen Glaze) and Rickards (Kelvin Dean) all having athletes transfer back to the capital city.
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|HOMETOWN
|HS/PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Trey Wilhoit
|P
|5-10
|175
|Tallahassee, FL
|Chiles/EIU
|Kelvin Dean
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Chipley, FL
|Rickards/FAU
|Jamari Gassett
|WR
|5-10
|170
|Tampa, FL
|Tampa Bay Tech/Buffalo
|Tyrese Gibson-Battles
|DL
|6-5
|240
|Cleveland, OH
|Maple Heights/Garden City CC
|Jalen Glaze
|DB
|6-0
|200
|Belle Glade, FL
|Lincoln/Minnesota
|Ashton Grable
|OL
|6-4
|312
|Gordon, GA
|Wilkinson Co/Jacksonville State
|Cherif Seye
|DL
|6-5
|250
|Houston, TX
|Alief Hastings/Southeastern Louisiana
|Levontai Summersett
|ATH
|5-11
|200
|Fort Myers, FL
|North Fort Myers
|Deco Wilson
|DB
|6-1
|204
|Talladega, AL
|Talladega/Jacksonville State
