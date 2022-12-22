REPLAY: Big Bend, South Georgia talent put pen to paper on Early Signing Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly takes a look at the big football signings of the Early Signing Period throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia...

Thomas County Central

Adam Hopkins (Colorado)

Munroe

Makari Vickers (Oklahoma)

Ahmari “Boogie” Borden (Stanford)

Valdosta

Tim Roberson (Troy)

Gabriel Harris (Georgia)

Taylor County (signed last week)

Cam Upshaw (South Carolina)

Colquitt County (signed last week)

Jack Luttrell (Tennessee)

