REPLAY: Big Bend, South Georgia talent put pen to paper on Early Signing Day

Thomas County Central's Adam Hopkins signs with the Colorado Buffaloes on Early Signing Day 2022
Thomas County Central's Adam Hopkins signs with the Colorado Buffaloes on Early Signing Day 2022(Ryan Kelly/WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly takes a look at the big football signings of the Early Signing Period throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia...

Thomas County Central

Adam Hopkins (Colorado)

Munroe

Makari Vickers (Oklahoma)

Ahmari “Boogie” Borden (Stanford)

Valdosta

Tim Roberson (Troy)

Gabriel Harris (Georgia)

Taylor County (signed last week)

Cam Upshaw (South Carolina)

Colquitt County (signed last week)

Jack Luttrell (Tennessee)

