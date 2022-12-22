Seminoles sign 22 on Early Signing Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football brought in quite the haul during the 2022 Early Signing Period. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles bringing in a total of 22 newcomers in December with six coming by way of the transfer portal and the remaining 16 either from high school or community college.
Of Florida State’s 22 signees, 11 of which are four or five star recruits out of high school with both 247Sports and On3 grading FSU’s class in the top 20.
Two of the Seminoles’ six incoming transfers are from the Big Bend or South Georgia with former Valdosta standout TE Jaheim Bell and Gadsden County DL Darrell Jackson Jr. coming home to play for the garnet and gold.
Florida State’s 2022 Early Signing Class
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|HOMETOWN
|HS/PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|6-3
|230
|Lake City, FL
|Valdosta/South Carolina
|Jeremiah Byers
|OL
|6-4
|330
|Austin, TX
|LC Anderson/UTEP
|Brock Glenn
|QB
|6-2
|200
|Covington, TN
|Lausanne Collegiate School
|Lamont Green Jr.
|DL
|6-4
|230
|Miami, FL
|Gulliver Prep
|Vandrevius Jacobs
|WR
|6-0
|170
|Fort Pierce, FL
|Vero Beach
|Darrell Jackson Jr.
|DL
|6-6
|300
|Havana, FL
|Gadsden Co/Miami (FL)
|Jaden Jones
|DL
|6-6
|240
|Montgomery, AL
|Park Crossing/Hutchinson CC
|Keiondre Jones
|OL
|6-4
|340
|LaGrange, GA
|Callaway/Auburn
|Quindarrius Jones
|DB
|6-2
|190
|Meridian, MS
|Meridian
|Edwin Joseph
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Hollywood, FL
|Chaminade-Madonna
|K.J. Kirkland
|DB
|6-2
|190
|Jacksonville, FL
|Raines
|Goldie Lawrence
|WR
|6-0
|190
|Sanford, FL
|Seminole
|Kyle Morlock
|TE
|6-7
|250
|Blairsville, GA
|Union Co/Shorter
|Blake Nichelson
|LB
|6-3
|215
|Ripon, CA
|Manteca
|Andre’ Otto
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Key West, FL
|Key West
|Ja’Bril Rawls
|DB
|6-1
|170
|Pensacola, FL
|Pensacola Catholic
|Casey Roddick
|OL
|6-4
|310
|Ventura, CA
|St. Bonaventure/Colorado
|K.J. Sampson
|DL
|6-3
|290
|New Bern, NC
|New Bern
|Lucas Simmons
|OL
|6-8
|300
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Clearwater Academy International
|Sam Singleton
|RB
|5-11
|185
|Jacksonville, FL
|Fleming Island
|DeMarco Ward
|LB
|6-1
|210
|Duluth, GA
|Duluth
|Hykeem Williams
|WR
|6-3
|210
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Stranahan
