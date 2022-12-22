Seminoles sign 22 on Early Signing Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football brought in quite the haul during the 2022 Early Signing Period. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles bringing in a total of 22 newcomers in December with six coming by way of the transfer portal and the remaining 16 either from high school or community college.

Of Florida State’s 22 signees, 11 of which are four or five star recruits out of high school with both 247Sports and On3 grading FSU’s class in the top 20.

Two of the Seminoles’ six incoming transfers are from the Big Bend or South Georgia with former Valdosta standout TE Jaheim Bell and Gadsden County DL Darrell Jackson Jr. coming home to play for the garnet and gold.

Florida State’s 2022 Early Signing Class

NAMEPOSITIONHEIGHTWEIGHTHOMETOWNHS/PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Jaheim BellTE6-3230Lake City, FLValdosta/South Carolina
Jeremiah ByersOL6-4330Austin, TXLC Anderson/UTEP
Brock GlennQB6-2200Covington, TNLausanne Collegiate School
Lamont Green Jr.DL6-4230Miami, FLGulliver Prep
Vandrevius JacobsWR6-0170Fort Pierce, FLVero Beach
Darrell Jackson Jr.DL6-6300Havana, FLGadsden Co/Miami (FL)
Jaden JonesDL6-6240Montgomery, ALPark Crossing/Hutchinson CC
Keiondre JonesOL6-4340LaGrange, GACallaway/Auburn
Quindarrius JonesDB6-2190Meridian, MSMeridian
Edwin JosephDB6-0190Hollywood, FLChaminade-Madonna
K.J. KirklandDB6-2190Jacksonville, FLRaines
Goldie LawrenceWR6-0190Sanford, FLSeminole
Kyle MorlockTE6-7250Blairsville, GAUnion Co/Shorter
Blake NichelsonLB6-3215Ripon, CAManteca
Andre’ OttoOL6-5310Key West, FLKey West
Ja’Bril RawlsDB6-1170Pensacola, FLPensacola Catholic
Casey RoddickOL6-4310Ventura, CASt. Bonaventure/Colorado
K.J. SampsonDL6-3290New Bern, NCNew Bern
Lucas SimmonsOL6-8300Stockholm, SwedenClearwater Academy International
Sam SingletonRB5-11185Jacksonville, FLFleming Island
DeMarco WardLB6-1210Duluth, GADuluth
Hykeem WilliamsWR6-3210Fort Lauderdale, FLStranahan

