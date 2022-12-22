Seminoles sign 22 on Early Signing Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football brought in quite the haul during the 2022 Early Signing Period. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles bringing in a total of 22 newcomers in December with six coming by way of the transfer portal and the remaining 16 either from high school or community college.

Of Florida State’s 22 signees, 11 of which are four or five star recruits out of high school with both 247Sports and On3 grading FSU’s class in the top 20.

Two of the Seminoles’ six incoming transfers are from the Big Bend or South Georgia with former Valdosta standout TE Jaheim Bell and Gadsden County DL Darrell Jackson Jr. coming home to play for the garnet and gold.

Florida State’s 2022 Early Signing Class

NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT HOMETOWN HS/PREVIOUS SCHOOL Jaheim Bell TE 6-3 230 Lake City, FL Valdosta/South Carolina Jeremiah Byers OL 6-4 330 Austin, TX LC Anderson/UTEP Brock Glenn QB 6-2 200 Covington, TN Lausanne Collegiate School Lamont Green Jr. DL 6-4 230 Miami, FL Gulliver Prep Vandrevius Jacobs WR 6-0 170 Fort Pierce, FL Vero Beach Darrell Jackson Jr. DL 6-6 300 Havana, FL Gadsden Co/Miami (FL) Jaden Jones DL 6-6 240 Montgomery, AL Park Crossing/Hutchinson CC Keiondre Jones OL 6-4 340 LaGrange, GA Callaway/Auburn Quindarrius Jones DB 6-2 190 Meridian, MS Meridian Edwin Joseph DB 6-0 190 Hollywood, FL Chaminade-Madonna K.J. Kirkland DB 6-2 190 Jacksonville, FL Raines Goldie Lawrence WR 6-0 190 Sanford, FL Seminole Kyle Morlock TE 6-7 250 Blairsville, GA Union Co/Shorter Blake Nichelson LB 6-3 215 Ripon, CA Manteca Andre’ Otto OL 6-5 310 Key West, FL Key West Ja’Bril Rawls DB 6-1 170 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Catholic Casey Roddick OL 6-4 310 Ventura, CA St. Bonaventure/Colorado K.J. Sampson DL 6-3 290 New Bern, NC New Bern Lucas Simmons OL 6-8 300 Stockholm, Sweden Clearwater Academy International Sam Singleton RB 5-11 185 Jacksonville, FL Fleming Island DeMarco Ward LB 6-1 210 Duluth, GA Duluth Hykeem Williams WR 6-3 210 Fort Lauderdale, FL Stranahan

