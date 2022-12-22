Tallahassee gearing up for holiday travel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee International Airport is gearing up for another wave of holiday travel as we head into Christmas and the new year.

Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin said the airport is expecting around 100 thousand passengers in that time period with people coming in and out of Tallahassee.

“We’re seeing a good mix but it’s mainly families and students coming and going through the airport,” Durwin said.

Durwin said they have teams ready for early morning arrivals and departures to de-ice plans as they come through TLH with temperatures expected to dip as low as the 20′s over the weekend.

“It’s a little busier than business as usual, we’re fully staffed, everyone from the airlines, the service providers, law enforcement, our emergency responders, the airport team we’re here, we’re committed to make sure we have a safe and secure airport,” Durwin said.

Durwin said there are a few special rules that come into play this time of year for passengers traveling with gifts on their flights.

“Don’t wrap them before you leave, just in case security needs to take a look at things,” Durwin said.

Durwin said he expects holiday season travel to remain at pre-pandemic levels, even above the numbers seen in 2019.

Durwin said passengers should arrive at least 2 hours ahead of their flights and should continue to monitor local weather and weather at their destinations to see if the status of their flights is impacted.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.