TMH provides tips on how to handle grief through the holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -While the holidays can be a joyful time for many who gather with friends and family. It can also amplify feelings of grief, loss and loneliness but there are resources out there for anyone who might be struggling.

It could be a breakup, the loss of a loved one or any type of life-changing event that could make you feel anything but jolly this holiday season.

Over the course of this year, Tallahassee Memorial has seen a roughly 15% increase in psychiatric hospitalizations.

Experts said feelings of isolation and hopelessness can push someone to have suicidal thoughts and these feelings can often come about during the holidays.

However, Heather Lincicome with the Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center said the stigma surrounding mental health is changing for the better.

“I think the more we continue to normalize talking about it and allowing people to have an open dialogue about it, letting people understand that recovery from mental illness is possible and that we’ve come a long way in our evidence-based treatments of these illnesses and it’s a part of everyone’s health care that has to be managed,” said Administrator of the Tallahassee Memorial Behavioral Health Center Heather Lincicome.

Lincicome encouraged everyone to check on friends and family who could be grieving or feeling depressed over the next few weeks.

Anyone in need of help is encouraged to visit the clinic at TMH, which is open Monday-Friday from 8 to 5 and you do not have to have an appointment to be seen.

There’s also an after-hours phone line, for the emergency team at TMH, that’s 850-431-5105.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.