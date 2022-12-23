‘Grateful’: Angel Tree families pick up their gifts

Hundreds of bags lined the floor and families said they were blown away by the generosity this holiday season.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Families lining up at The Salvation Army this morning, as they picked up presents donated through the Angel Tree Program.

Hundreds of bags lined the floor and families said they were blown away by the generosity this holiday season.

One woman shared with us what this opportunity meant to her.

“Grateful, it’s more grateful than being thankful. Grateful for anything they can do,” recipient Freeman Jones said.

Hundreds of families were helped today.

