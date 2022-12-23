Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion

An early morning explosion at Morris Petroleum in Jefferson County injures two
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning.

The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.

Two people were injured from the blast according to reports. Fire Chief Derrick Burrus says one worker fell 20-ft to the ground from the blast, suffering a head injury. Another slid down the tank and suffering minor injuries, however, both are expected to recover.

About 100 yards away from the business, one local church also feeling the impact of the explosion. Pastor Lee Green of The Church of God of Prophecy says he received a call after 9am from law enforcement. He was told there was an explosion, and the church was damaged.

“We have four windows that were blown out because of the explosion. So, damage to the windows with a lot of glass inside of the building,” said Green.

Green shared that the church will close, and its members will utilize neighboring churches until the damage is repaired. The church is one of four buildings outside of Morris Petroleum to have damage, including two residential homes and a nearby business.

Roberts says repairs will take a while, keeping part of the business closed, but that the fuel depot was unaffected by the blast, and can still be utilized by customers.

