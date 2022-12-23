Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday.

During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of the intersection.

Sadayah Dawson was bagging a customer’s food at the drive-through around 8 pm when she saw the customer “suddenly jerk.”

“I like looked at her face to catch eye contact, and she was yelling at me saying ‘that’s a bullet, that’s a bullet,’” Dawson said.

In an instant, Dawson said she heard a loud “ping” as the bullet struck the inside of the restaurant through the window.

“I had never heard that noise before,” Dawson said.

In speaking with a customer who witnessed the shooting, Dawson was told two cars were shooting at each other near the intersection of the street when the bullet flew through the window.

Dawson said the lobby of the restaurant was closed, and it was only drive-thru service at the time.

Dawson said about 45 minutes after the shooting, the district manager of the restaurant arrived to check on the restaurant, and the employees, who Dawson said were all shaken by the incident.

“We asked him, me and my other two co-workers we asked him are we closing, and he said ‘no,’” Dawson said.

Dawson said she spoke with her mother shortly after the incident, and her mother told her, “you cannot stay; you have to come home.” However, management wanted the restaurant open until the end of the shift.

“There’s no compassion; I haven’t heard from them, nothing,” Dawson said.

WCTV reached out to Burger King media relations for a request for comment, but we have not heard back. Tallahassee Police are investigating the shooting.

Police said the man who was shot is expected to recover and was not inside the Burger King at the time of the shooting.

