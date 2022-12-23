Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas

Home damaged in fire
Home damaged in fire(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids.

“It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said.

His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly all his possessions. The fire started late Saturday night. Osborn said one of his friends was cooking outside and accidentally set the porch on fire.

“All of a sudden, I hear him screaming ‘Joe, Joe, Joe.’ I’m like, what is it?” Osborn said. “I finally get up and go out the door, and he’s like, gone and set the porch on fire.”

Osborn said he was able to put out the flames on the porch, but not before the fire spread inside. While he was trying to extinguish the blaze, one of his neighbors called the fire department.

“I keep saying to myself, ‘My beautiful house, my beautiful house.’ And my friend he just kept saying, like ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’”

Osborn spent two days in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Luckily, his two sons weren’t in the house when it caught fire. He plans to spend Christmas with them in a hotel. While there might not be as many presents this year, Osborn said the greatest gift is his life.

“I’m happy to be here still,” he said.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, this is the second house fire this month. They say the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for residential fires.

