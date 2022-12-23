Tips to protect your pipes from freezing as cooler temperatures move in

One of the last things people want to deal with on Christmas day or the days leading up to Christmas are frozen pipes and you can avoid them with a few simple steps.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As we prepare for a chilly Christmas, plumbers are reminding everyone to keep an eye on their pipes!

One of the last things people want to deal with on Christmas day or the days leading up to Christmas are frozen pipes and you can avoid them with a few simple steps.

One of the most important things to do is cover exposed pipes- you can do this by wrapping an old towel or blanket around them.

Don’t forget about backflow reader assemblies, these are common in Tallahassee and those need to be covered up and let your faucets drip, which can prevent the water that’s inside from freezing.

“If for any chance your pipes do break, you can go out to the meter and shut it off out there or out to the well equipment and there’s a valve out there, and that way it’ll stop the water from flooding wherever is broken,” plumber Tim Colvin said.

If that happens to you, Colvin said it’s best to get a plumber out there as soon as possible and there are several open 24 hours here in Tallahassee.

A good reminder, if you run into trouble between the water meter and the house, it’s good to call a plumber.

If there are any issues with the water meter out into the street, then you should contact the city.

