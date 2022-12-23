UPDATE: Wakulla teen continues to raise money for mom, saving up to buy a food truck

Wakulla teen selling food to help pay his mom's medical bills
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this year, WCTV brought you the story of a Wakulla Co. teen who sells homemade meals to raise money to pay his mom’s medical bills.

15-year-old Adrion Mancilla has now set his sights on a new goal: raising enough money to buy a food truck.

“I want to grow from where I’m at right now,” Mancilla said. “I’ve grown a lot since day one, but I want to grow some more.”

Mancilla was at Azalea Park last weekend, selling street corn and tacos.

“I get discouraged sometimes when it’s super slow,” he said. “Some days are good. Some days are bad.”

Nearly every dollar Mancilla makes goes to help his mom, who is struggling with kidney failure. Mancilla said she got a bad infection a few weeks ago that put her in the hospital for a week. The disease has also left her legally blind.

“I just saw her getting sicker and sicker,” Mancilla said. “I just felt like I wanted to do something to help her out.”

Johanna Reams, the host of Wakulla’s Small Business Saturdays, says Mancilla is the youngest vendor there.

“That’s a strong kid,” she said. “And I know he feels like the weight of the world’s on his shoulders.”

Reams said Mancilla is often one of the last vendors to leave, doing everything he can to make an extra dollar.

“He’s a good kid,” she said. “And he’s working hard for his own dream.”

So far, Mancilla has raise $350 through his GoFundMe toward his goal of buying a food truck.

