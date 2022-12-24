Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 24

A cold Christmas weekend is in store. Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the pattern and when temperatures are expected to warm up again.
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a bitterly cold morning across much of the eastern U.S. Saturday morning - including the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. Temperatures were in the upper teens to lower 20s in many locations - even as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

A wind chill advisory remained in effect for the entire viewing area until 1 p.m. Saturday, and a hard freeze warning continues for Saturday night into Christmas morning.

Highs Saturday will range mainly from the upper 30s to the mid 40s with a northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph. The wind will relax slightly Saturday night, but temperatures will likely be at the freezing mark around dusk Saturday. Overnight lows will hit the mid teens to the north to the lower 20s near the coast.

Christmas Day will be cold again with highs reaching into the mid to upper 40s - slightly warmer than Saturday. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be from near 20 to the mid 20s in most locations. Highs Monday will reach into the lower 50s with a mostly-sunny sky.

Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week as the center of high pressure at the surface is forecast to slide northeast of the area by the end of Wednesday. Also, a ridge of high pressure is forecast to build in the eastern U.S. These features, along with the surface high’s continued eastward shift into the Atlantic, warmer temperatures are in the forecast Thursday and Friday along with a slight chance of a shower or two. A storm system is forecast to arrive into the eastern U.S. and potentially bring better rain chances for New Year’s weekend.

