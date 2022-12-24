One transported to the hospital after a single-car crash in Gadsden County

One transported to the hospital after a single-car crash in Gadsden County(Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Departrment)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mount Pleasant Volunteer Firefighter Department responded to a car crash Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single car versus a tree at the intersection with entrapment.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bassett Road and Hanna Mill Pond Road.

According to MPVFD, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

No further information was released.

