Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.

Just days before the holiday, foster parents Rhone and Chasity Francis adopted their 3rd and 4th child. A Christmas that will be merry and bright for 8-year-old TJ and 2-year-old Kassidy.

“Kassidy came to us as a little baby and she has just taken over the household playing the little sister role and TJ is my little guy,” said mother Chasity Francis. “I pick him up from school every day and he has a list of things they’ve done, played in the dirt and found gems like they both are awesome. We’re just happy to have them in our home.”

The Francis family said the road to get to today hasn’t always been easy as they fought through several trials and tribulations to get to this point as little Kassidy has gone through a series of health issues.

”The whole two years we’ve had her. We’ve had some really good days and some really bad days when it comes to her health where her asthma will flare up to a point where you just don’t know if she’s going to stop breathing,” said father Rhone Francis.

This isn’t the first adoption for the Francis family, they adopted 12-year-old Isaiah and 7-year-old Zoey both in 2021.

Chasity shared why they got into fostering.

”We experienced a couple of pregnancy losses and someone from our church so we got information from her and went with it,” Chasity said.

Rhone said they’re happy to provide this love to their children, especially around Christmas.

“The biggest takeaway from all of this is these kids need love and the love they need, is the love we could provide,” Rhone said.

The Francis family is headed to Gainesville Saturday morning to spend Christmas with family.

