WCTV’s holiday programming schedule

WCTV holiday programming
WCTV holiday programming(wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Sunday, December 25

4:30-8 p.m.: Denver Broncos @ LA Rams (NFL)

11 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 11

Monday, December 26

5 a.m.: CBS Morning News

6 a.m.: WCTV The Good Morning Show

12 p.m.: WCTV Special Report: " Ukraine: The Human Cost 2022”

4 p.m.: Nashville Holiday Music Special

5 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 5

5:30 p.m.: Investigate TV

6 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 6

11 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 11

CLICK HERE for a full interactive TV lineup for all of our channels.

