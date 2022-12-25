WCTV’s holiday programming schedule
Published: Dec. 25, 2022
Sunday, December 25
4:30-8 p.m.: Denver Broncos @ LA Rams (NFL)
11 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 11
Monday, December 26
5 a.m.: CBS Morning News
6 a.m.: WCTV The Good Morning Show
12 p.m.: WCTV Special Report: " Ukraine: The Human Cost 2022”
4 p.m.: Nashville Holiday Music Special
5 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 5
5:30 p.m.: Investigate TV
6 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 6
11 p.m.: WCTV Eyewitness News at 11
