Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26

It was still cold Monday morning, but a warming trend is in the forecast. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were well below average once again for the day after Christmas with some locations reaching the upper teens as of 8 a.m. The high temperatures will be warmer Monday with highs reaching into the 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

A trough of low pressure, which was moving through the Midwest Monday morning, is forecast to move its eastward movement. It will bring some passing clouds Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The lows for Tuesday morning will range from the mid 20s inland to the mid 30s near the coast - warmer than previous mornings.

Highs will be in the upswing for the rest of the work week with highs climbing into the 70s by Thursday and lows close to 50 by Friday morning.

Moisture will increase starting Friday as high pressure at the surface will move east into the Atlantic and the flow becomes more southeasterly. Rain chances will also increase starting Thursday as a storm system is forecast to approach the eastern U.S. Rain chances, as of this update, will be the highest on Friday with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. The umbrella may need to be kept nearby for New Years Eve with rain odds so far at 40%.

