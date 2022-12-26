Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A family of six is picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their Gadsden County home on Christmas Eve.

“The most important thing is that there was no loss of life and we’re really grateful for that,” said Chavien Lockwood. He grew up in the home and said he will miss having weekly family gatherings.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started around 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and the home is a total loss. Officials said the fire department was able to save the Christmas presents, but many of the family’s personal belongings are destroyed.

The family is in need of clothes and shoes. Below is a list of ages and sizes for each family member:

Mom, 63

Size: 16 (Women)

Shirt size: XL

Shoe size: 9.5

Children

Male, 16

Pants: 38 30 (Men)

Shirt size: XL

Shoe size: 12

Male, 5

Kid size: 5T or 6

Shoe size: 12 (Kids)

Male, 3

Size: 3T

Shoe size: 10 (Kids)

Female, 14

Pants: 4 (Women)

Shirt size: Medium

Shoe size: 9

Male, 8

Pants: 10 (Boys)

Shirt size: Medium (Boys)

Shoe size: 5

Donations can be dropped off at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

