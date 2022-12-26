Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26

By Mike McCall and WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another frigid start in the upper teens to low 20s, we warmed up into the 50s this afternoon.

While it will not be as cold tonight, we will still have a moderate freeze as temps drop into the mid-20s inland. With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost is likely. We’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants again, but not as much of a frozen pipe threat.

The warming trend continues tomorrow, with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday morning will see one more chance for frost as lows will fall to near 32 inland, milder near the coast. Wednesday’s highs will recover into the mid-60s. By Thursday, temps will range from the upper 30s to the low to mid-70s. A slow-moving storm system will bring a chance for scattered showers to our area by Friday, then a very good chance for showers on Saturday for New Year’s Eve, with a chance of thunderstorms, too. The showers will likely depart early on Sunday for New Year’s Day. Warm temps will continue this weekend and early next week, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

