TFD celebrates a successful year for its ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ program

By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department is in the final days of its annual ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ program.

According to TFD, this year marked a successful year for the City of Tallahassee as the green bulbs switched to red are at their lowest.

The program is in its 13th year and serves as a visual reminder of the importance of home fire safety during the winter holiday season; every time there is a residential fire, a red bulb replaces the green bulb.

Since the program started, about 200 bulbs have been replaced. 2010 showed the highest number of residential fires at 41, and this year showed the lowest at only two.

TFD said that there had been several close calls this season, but firefighters were able to arrive and stop them from spreading.

