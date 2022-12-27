Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Tuesday, but it was warmer than recent mornings. Monday morning’s low in Tallahassee was 18 degrees, but the official weather station at the airport reported a preliminary low of 26 degrees as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The temperatures will increase to the upper 50s to the lower 60s for Tuesday’s high with a mostly sunny sky. The Wednesday morning lows will be warmer and range from the upper 20s inland to near 40 along the coast with a clear sky.

Rain chances will increase to slight categories Thursday and Friday with an increase in moisture anticipated. Temperatures will also increase with highs reaching into the 70s starting Thursday with lows in the upper 30s Thursday and near 50 Friday.

A storm system is forecast to approach the viewing area late in the week and greatly increase rain chances starting Friday night and into Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s with a good chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain elevated for Saturday night as 2023 gets started with the lows in the 60s.

Rain chances, though low (for now), remain Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

