Chef Uri Lavine’s Lemongrass and Ginger Crème Brûlée
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a lemongrass and ginger crème brûlée.
Lemongrass and Ginger Crème Brûlée
Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 2 hours, 30 minutes
(Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons fresh ginger
2 tablespoons lemongrass paste
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
4 cups heavy cream
9 large eggs
1/3 cup (+3 tablespoons) sugar, divided
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Peel and grate the ginger. Combine in a medium
saucepot: ginger, lemongrass, vanilla, and cream. Bring to a simmer
over medium (do not boil).
2. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Whisk
together egg yolks and 1/3 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl until
blended and sugar is dissolved. Slowly temper the simmering cream into
the egg mixture. Strain mixture; evenly pour the custard into ramekins (filling
3/4 full).
3. Place a large roasting pan on the middle rack of the oven; arrange filled
ramekins in the roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan with hot water halfway up
the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 55–60 minutes until custard is set.
Carefully remove ramekins from the roasting pan and chill until cold.
4. To serve, carefully blot the tops of the custard with paper towels, if needed,
to remove any excess moisture. Evenly sprinkle ramekins with
the remaining three tablespoons of sugar; burn sugar with a kitchen torch until
just browned. Serve immediately.
