Chef Uri Lavine’s Lemongrass and Ginger Crème Brûlée

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a lemongrass and ginger crème brûlée.

Lemongrass and Ginger Crème Brûlée

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 2 hours, 30 minutes

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons fresh ginger

2 tablespoons lemongrass paste

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

4 cups heavy cream

9 large eggs

1/3 cup (+3 tablespoons) sugar, divided

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Peel and grate the ginger. Combine in a medium

saucepot: ginger, lemongrass, vanilla, and cream. Bring to a simmer

over medium (do not boil).

2. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Whisk

together egg yolks and 1/3 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl until

blended and sugar is dissolved. Slowly temper the simmering cream into

the egg mixture. Strain mixture; evenly pour the custard into ramekins (filling

3/4 full).

3. Place a large roasting pan on the middle rack of the oven; arrange filled

ramekins in the roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan with hot water halfway up

the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 55–60 minutes until custard is set.

Carefully remove ramekins from the roasting pan and chill until cold.

4. To serve, carefully blot the tops of the custard with paper towels, if needed,

to remove any excess moisture. Evenly sprinkle ramekins with

the remaining three tablespoons of sugar; burn sugar with a kitchen torch until

just browned. Serve immediately.

