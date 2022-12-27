Chef Uri Lavine’s Lemongrass and Ginger Crème Brûlée

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a lemongrass and ginger crème brûlée.

Lemongrass and Ginger Crème Brûlée

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 2 hours, 30 minutes

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons fresh ginger

2 tablespoons lemongrass paste

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

4 cups heavy cream

9 large eggs

1/3 cup (+3 tablespoons) sugar, divided

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Peel and grate the ginger. Combine in a medium

saucepot: ginger, lemongrass, vanilla, and cream. Bring to a simmer

over medium (do not boil).

2. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Whisk

together egg yolks and 1/3 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl until

blended and sugar is dissolved. Slowly temper the simmering cream into

the egg mixture. Strain mixture; evenly pour the custard into ramekins (filling

3/4 full).

3. Place a large roasting pan on the middle rack of the oven; arrange filled

ramekins in the roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan with hot water halfway up

the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 55–60 minutes until custard is set.

Carefully remove ramekins from the roasting pan and chill until cold.

4. To serve, carefully blot the tops of the custard with paper towels, if needed,

to remove any excess moisture. Evenly sprinkle ramekins with

the remaining three tablespoons of sugar; burn sugar with a kitchen torch until

just browned. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County
Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County
The shooting happened Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children...
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Chef Douglas Sutton demonstrates how to make the famous Gordon Ramsey eggs for the holidays.
Chef Sutton makes the famous Gordon Ramsay eggs to start off the holiday
Chef Douglas Sutton demonstrates how to make the famous Gordon Ramsey eggs for the holidays.
Chef Sutton makes the famous Gordon Ramsey eggs to start off the holiday
Chef Sergio stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a chicken tender crunch...
Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Chicken Tender Crunch Wrap
Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make Toasted Pound Cake with Macerated Strawberries...
Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make Toasted Pound Cake with Macerated Strawberries and Whipped Cream