The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree.

The city is offering several sites throughout the community for cardboard boxes and live-cut trees to be dropped off and recycled.

The city said this is in an effort to enhance public safety.

When dropping off your live-cut tree, the city asks that all decorations on the tree be removed first and any Styrofoam inside the boxes are removed. These trees will be recycled and used as mulch for the city parks.

“We want to preserve and conserve natural resources and beneficially reuse them as much as we can, whether its cardboard being remade into a cereal box or trees being chipped up into mulch and keeping those things out of the landfill because landfill space is very expensive and it’s much more desirable and cost effective to reuse those things,” said Recycle Coordinator Paul Hurst.

Items can be dropped off at these locations:

Tom Brown Park (443 Easterwood Drive)

San Luis Mission Park (1313 San Luis Road)

Myers Park (Myers Park Drive)

According to the City of Tallahassee, those items can be dropped off now through Sunday, the 8th.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.