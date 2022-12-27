Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening

A crash shut down Geddie Road Tuesday evening.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man.

FHP says the cyclist and a 26-year-old Quincy man in a sedan were both traveling north on Geddie Road. Trooper say the cyclist traveled into the path of the car for unknown reasons.

The cyclist was thrown onto the grassy shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident forced law enforcement to close down Geddie Road and nearby Houston Road. Leon County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

