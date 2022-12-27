New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.

Employees at complexes and licensed lodging establishments will also be required to undergo criminal and sex offender background checks.

The new law CS/SB 898, also known as “Miya’s Law” is named after a Valencia College student, Miya Marcano, who was murdered by a 27-year-old maintenance worker who had access to a master key to enter her apartment.

Earlier this year, the legislation was signed into law, with certain provisions set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

According to the law, any renter who is found in violation of the rules could lose their license and legal right to rent properties in the state of Florida.

The rules will only apply to properties with five or more family units, which most Big Bend apartment complexes have. The new law will not apply to single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, or quad units.

