Suspect reportedly barricaded inside home, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

