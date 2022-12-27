Tallahassee Police investigating Christmas Eve stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 3700 block of Rosewell Drive on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, around 9:47 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and encountered an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen, and hands, according to TPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Preliminary findings reveal all parties involved are known to each other, and the stabbing occurred following a verbal dispute.

No arrests have been made at this time, as the suspect was no longer on the scene when officers arrived.

This remains an open and active investigation.

