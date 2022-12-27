Tallahassee Police investigating Christmas morning attempted robbery, shooting

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with a shooting that occurred on the 1700 block of De Saix Boulevard on Christmas morning.

TPD says an unidentified adult male approached an adult male victim and asked for all of his money. The victim ran away and was shot in the wrist as he ran away.

The victim called EMS to be taken to the hospital approximately one hour after the shooting. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

There is currently no suspect description, and no arrests have been made.

This remains an open and active investigation.

