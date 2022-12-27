TFD shares tips on how to handle fireworks safely

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a time of celebration, as we prepare to ring in the New Year.

Many celebrate with fireworks, and it’s important to know just how dangerous they can really be.

The Tallahassee Fire Department has a few steps we should follow to ensure its a celebration done safely.

Make sure a water source is nearby, that could be a hose or bucket of water.

Never let your children play with fireworks.

Set all fireworks off one at a time.

Make sure they are on level ground.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Don’t hold fireworks in your hand or have any part of your body over them while lighting.

Soak all used fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash can.

”Fireworks do cause over 19,000 fires each year so if you think about how many days we actually set off fireworks which is only a few shows how dangerous they really can be,” said TFD Public Information Officer Todd Inserra.

TFD said half the injuries caused by fireworks seen in emergency rooms are to extremities like hands, fingers or legs.

