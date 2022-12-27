TPD shares tips on how to prevent theft after the holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages thrown away.

But before you do, there’s a few things that you should consider.

If you are going to the store to return an item, use the trunk of your car. If you don’t have a trunk, at least cover your items and lock your car.

Tallahassee police said don’t advertise what you got for Christmas, make sure your breaking down your boxes. Don’t leave them by the garbage can, either cut them up into small pieces or take them to the recycling bin.

“You definitely want to make sure if you have an alarm system that it’s working and they have batteries and get to know your neighbors, nosy neighbors are good neighbors, who can keep an eye on your package, they can grab that package for you,” said TPD officer David Alford.

TPD also said anyone who is worried about their home in city limits, can give their Community Relations Department a call. They do a free survey of your home and will provide you with safety recommendations.

