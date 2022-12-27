Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County.

According to an FHP spokesperson, troopers first received reports of the theft just before 1 p.m. The arrest happened about 25 minutes later.

According to authorities, the original driver of the white Ford F150 truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being dragged along.

The initial theft happened in North Central Florida, possibly near Lake City or Gainesville, per FHP.

The suspect was arrested near mile marker 238 and is expected to be booked in the Madison County Jail. FHP did not have a suspect’s name to report.

