76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions

Animal rescue workers found dozens of adult dogs, as well as puppies just weeks old, living in an extremely hazardous environment. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYER, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee removed 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home on Monday.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.

Responders said they found dozens of small and medium-sized dogs living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, infections and parasites. Some of them were puppies just a few weeks old.

ARC reported the house also contained the highest levels of ammonia they had ever recorded, made from the compacted feces and urine.

WSMV reported the owners had moved away and would occasionally return to feed the dogs.

ARC said every animal was successfully removed, assessed and documented before being transported to their facility in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the...
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
A new law for Florida property managers and landlord will take effect next week.
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles swarmed a quiet Leon County street Tuesday afternoon after a...
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park...
Lanes reopen after two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
A storm system is forecast to approach the eastern U.S. early in the weekend, and could impact...
Higher rain chances Friday, New Year’s weekend