8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

Several of the arrests were by the Buffalo Police Department’s anti-looting detail. (BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm.

Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail.

On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed Erie County, New York. At least 31 people have died in the area.

Officials are still working to restore power and clear roads days after the height of the storm.

There is still an active driving ban in Buffalo and an advisory in the rest of Erie County.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we possibly can." (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
A new law for Florida property managers and landlord will take effect next week.
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1
A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the...
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles swarmed a quiet Leon County street Tuesday afternoon after a...
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County
Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County

Latest News

David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket...
Mega Millions hits $565 million; winning numbers drawn
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
Supreme Court ruling that effectively extends Title 42 puts migrants waiting at the border in a...
Migrants on standby as SCOTUS keeps Title 42 in place
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we...
Buffalo's mayor condemns looting during storm