Higher rain chances Friday, New Year’s weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cold Christmas as well as abundant sunshine, the weather pattern will shift to a warmer one with better rain chances as the New Year’s weekend gets started.

A trough of low pressure aloft, along with a cold front at the surface, is forecast to advance eastward from the Midwest as soon as Friday. The front, mid-level lift, and increased moisture will set the stage for rain chances to increase starting late Friday afternoon and become likely Friday night into Saturday.

Some of the recent runs of short-term guidance models show a line of heavy rain moving into the Apalachicola River region Friday evening and pushing east through the rest of the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday night. The chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms will remain during the day Saturday.

Whether or not we could still see showers on New Year’s Eve night will depend on where one’s location will be as well as how far off guidance models are with respect to timing. It will be close as to whether it will still be raining - or have enough moisture for it to rain - as the clock strikes midnight. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather app to check the radar as well as updated forecasts. Rain chances Sunday will only be at 10% with a partly cloudy sky.

By the time the storm system passes, many western locations could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain.

12/28/22

Potential Heavy Rainfall will be possible across the Tri-State Region beginning Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. 1-3 inches may be possible and perhaps a strong thunderstorm or two. Keep up to date with the forecast.#FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/eZWV7iiSua — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 28, 2022

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s Friday through Sunday, with lows from near 60 to the lower 60s. A light jacket may only be needed this weekend, but an umbrella will be the biggest accessory to bring for New Year’s celebrations.

