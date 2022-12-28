The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season

The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have...
The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night.

Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started staying at the Kearney Center for the past week after moving to Tallahassee.

“They have a lot of services in there; I’m going through the process right now of getting my mental health (evaluated),” Miller said.

Miller said the center has been able to provide those in need with vouchers for clothes and bus passes when needed as well as employment assistance.

He said on the coldest of nights, the center sees close to 400 people.

“The heat works fine, the showers work, the water is always running,” Miller said. “I speak with those in there that I’m in close contact with, this is just a stepping stone for me, but there are different scenarios.”

Miller said he’s optimistic he’ll only need the center until the end of January and started using their services before the Christmas holiday.

Willy Henderson said he was released from prison in Arkansas on Dec. 6, came to Tallahassee, and has been using the Kearney Center as a place to stay.

“I haven’t been outside, but I’ve seen people staying outside in a box and in a tent,” Henderson said.

To honor those who have died due to homelessness, the Kearney Center held its memorial service day of remembrance earlier this month. To help bring awareness of the dangers of having nowhere else to turn in life.

As part of their journey to self-sufficiency program, the center is also accepting household items until Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the...
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
A new law for Florida property managers and landlord will take effect next week.
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles swarmed a quiet Leon County street Tuesday afternoon after a...
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park...
Lanes reopen after two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023

Latest News

A storm system is forecast to approach the eastern U.S. early in the weekend, and could impact...
Higher rain chances Friday, New Year’s weekend
A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park...
Lanes reopen after two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
DeSantis joins call to end health emergency
Court urged to continue blocking education law