The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night.

Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started staying at the Kearney Center for the past week after moving to Tallahassee.

“They have a lot of services in there; I’m going through the process right now of getting my mental health (evaluated),” Miller said.

Miller said the center has been able to provide those in need with vouchers for clothes and bus passes when needed as well as employment assistance.

He said on the coldest of nights, the center sees close to 400 people.

“The heat works fine, the showers work, the water is always running,” Miller said. “I speak with those in there that I’m in close contact with, this is just a stepping stone for me, but there are different scenarios.”

Miller said he’s optimistic he’ll only need the center until the end of January and started using their services before the Christmas holiday.

Willy Henderson said he was released from prison in Arkansas on Dec. 6, came to Tallahassee, and has been using the Kearney Center as a place to stay.

“I haven’t been outside, but I’ve seen people staying outside in a box and in a tent,” Henderson said.

To honor those who have died due to homelessness, the Kearney Center held its memorial service day of remembrance earlier this month. To help bring awareness of the dangers of having nowhere else to turn in life.

As part of their journey to self-sufficiency program, the center is also accepting household items until Dec. 31.

