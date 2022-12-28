One dead in Tallahassee Shooting at Terra Lake Apartments.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a woman dead in a parking lot.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Terra Lake Apartments at 1375 Pullen Road, according to TPD.

No arrests have been made as of this update.

Eyewitness News is on the scene to get more information and will give an update as soon as more information is released.

