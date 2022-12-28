Two vehicle injury crash causes lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue

A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park...
A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD.(Staci Inez)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD.

One adult male was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

WCTV has a reporter on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

