Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in two separate shootings.

Kelvin Spivey, 21, is described as 5′7″ and is 155 pounds. VPD says Spivey was involved in a shooting on Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.

Chadaine Thomas, 22, is described as 6′0 and is 160 pounds. Thomas is wanted for allegedly being involved in a Dec. 2 shooting in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous by the police. If you see them you are asked to call 911 immediately.

