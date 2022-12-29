Chef Endara makes Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes

Chef Endara makes Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup guava jam (or preserves)
  • 8 prepared crepes Dulce de Leche Whipped Cream

Steps:

  1. Add to a large bowl: cream cheese, vanilla, salt, and 1/2 cup guava jam; blend with a hand mixer until smooth.
  2. Place crepes on work surface. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over crepes, then spread remaining 1/2 cup guava jam evenly over cream cheese mixture.
  3. Fold each crepe in half, then in half again.
  4. Divide crepes evenly between serving plates. Top evenly with Dulce de Leche Whipped Cream. Serve.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park...
Lanes reopen after two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
One dead in Tallahassee Shooting at Terra Lake Apartments.
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles swarmed a quiet Leon County street Tuesday afternoon after a...
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the...
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
DeSantis joins call to end health emergency

Latest News

Chef Endara makes Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes.
Chef Endara makes Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes
Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a lemongrass and...
Chef Uri Lavine’s Lemongrass and Ginger Crème Brûlée
Chef Douglas Sutton demonstrates how to make the famous Gordon Ramsey eggs for the holidays.
Chef Sutton makes the famous Gordon Ramsay eggs to start off the holiday
Chef Douglas Sutton demonstrates how to make the famous Gordon Ramsey eggs for the holidays.
Chef Sutton makes the famous Gordon Ramsey eggs to start off the holiday