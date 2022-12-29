Chef Endara makes Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup guava jam (or preserves)
- 8 prepared crepes Dulce de Leche Whipped Cream
Steps:
- Add to a large bowl: cream cheese, vanilla, salt, and 1/2 cup guava jam; blend with a hand mixer until smooth.
- Place crepes on work surface. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over crepes, then spread remaining 1/2 cup guava jam evenly over cream cheese mixture.
- Fold each crepe in half, then in half again.
- Divide crepes evenly between serving plates. Top evenly with Dulce de Leche Whipped Cream. Serve.
