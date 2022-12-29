Chef Endara makes Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make Guava and Creamcheese filling Crepes.

Ingredients:

Steps:

Add to a large bowl: cream cheese, vanilla, salt, and 1/2 cup guava jam; blend with a hand mixer until smooth.

Place crepes on work surface. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over crepes, then spread remaining 1/2 cup guava jam evenly over cream cheese mixture.

Fold each crepe in half, then in half again.