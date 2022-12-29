Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive.

TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.

According to TFD, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical nature.

No injuries were reported.

TFD wants to remind the community that smoke detectors can save lives, so make sure to have them properly installed, regularly maintained and tested.

