LIVE BLOG: #13 Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! Dominic Miranda here from the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) as it looks for its first ten win season since 2016. Sports Director Ryan Kelly is on the field for this one, but I’ll keep you covered with this LIVE blog. Stay tuned and enjoy!

4:53 | 1Q: 4th and 1 from the FSU 44 yard line. ‘Noles elect to go for it and don’t get it. Stretch run play to Benson. OU stuffs them. Sooners take over in plus territory.

#13 Florida State 3, Oklahoma 7

7:01 | 1Q: Oklahoma responds with a very nice drive of its own. Jammie Robinson gets home on a sack, but very next play, Dillon Gabriel hits Jalil Farooq for a 22 yard TD pass. OU takes a 7-3 lead over FSU.. 13 plays, 75 yards in 4:25 for the Sooners that drive.

#13 Florida State 3, Oklahoma 0

11:26 | 1Q: On 3rd and Goal from the five yard line, Jordan Travis rolls out and looks for Kentron Poitier, but comes up empty. Ryan Fitzgerald knocks in a 23 yard Field Goal to give the Noles a 3-0 lead.

12:50 | 1Q: FSU starts its drive at the 25 yard line. On 3rd and 4, Jordan Travis evades a sack, and scrambles for 16 yards for a first down. Hurry up for the Noles, JT hits Johnny Wilson for 20 yards and FSU is knocking. Treshaun Ward then follows it up with a 17 yard run.

Coin toss: Oklahoma wins the toss and defers. Florida State will have the football first.

