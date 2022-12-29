LIVE BLOG: #13 Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) in Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) as it looks for its first ten win season since 2016.
Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) as it looks for its first ten win season since 2016.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! Dominic Miranda here from the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Florida State (9-3) takes on Oklahoma (6-6) as it looks for its first ten win season since 2016. Sports Director Ryan Kelly is on the field for this one, but I’ll keep you covered with this LIVE blog. Stay tuned and enjoy!

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

4:53 | 1Q: 4th and 1 from the FSU 44 yard line. ‘Noles elect to go for it and don’t get it. Stretch run play to Benson. OU stuffs them. Sooners take over in plus territory.

#13 Florida State 3, Oklahoma 7

7:01 | 1Q: Oklahoma responds with a very nice drive of its own. Jammie Robinson gets home on a sack, but very next play, Dillon Gabriel hits Jalil Farooq for a 22 yard TD pass. OU takes a 7-3 lead over FSU.. 13 plays, 75 yards in 4:25 for the Sooners that drive.

#13 Florida State 3, Oklahoma 0

11:26 | 1Q: On 3rd and Goal from the five yard line, Jordan Travis rolls out and looks for Kentron Poitier, but comes up empty. Ryan Fitzgerald knocks in a 23 yard Field Goal to give the Noles a 3-0 lead.

12:50 | 1Q: FSU starts its drive at the 25 yard line. On 3rd and 4, Jordan Travis evades a sack, and scrambles for 16 yards for a first down. Hurry up for the Noles, JT hits Johnny Wilson for 20 yards and FSU is knocking. Treshaun Ward then follows it up with a 17 yard run.

Coin toss: Oklahoma wins the toss and defers. Florida State will have the football first.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park...
Lanes reopen after two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
One dead in Tallahassee Shooting at Terra Lake Apartments.
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles swarmed a quiet Leon County street Tuesday afternoon after a...
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the...
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
DeSantis joins call to end health emergency

Latest News

Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables both addressed the...
Mike Norvell and Brent Venables speak ahead of Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State Seminoles Head Coach Mike Norvell and his 'Noles participate in the "Ankle Walk"...
Voice to Voice: Talking FSU vs OU with Jeff Culhane (Part 2)
Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders carry the flags ahead of the football team before the...
Voice to Voice: Talking FSU vs OU with Jeff Culhane (Part 1)
Thomas County Central's Adam Hopkins signs with the Colorado Buffaloes on Early Signing Day 2022
REPLAY: Big Bend, South Georgia talent put pen to paper on Early Signing Day