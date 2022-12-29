‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-5800 or call 911.

A ‘Purple Alert’ is issued for an adult 18 years or older who does not qualify for a Silver Alert and who has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury; or another physical, mental, or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse.

