TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a murder at a northside apartment complex.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex.

Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments.

Police say a woman received a ride home to the apartment complex and began arguing with Smith once she arrived. The two personally knew each other, police said.

Smith allegedly robbed the driver of the vehicle and shot the woman. She died at the scene.

Smith was charged with 1st Degree Homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, and robbery with a firearm.

He made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

