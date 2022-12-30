FSU earns their 10th win of the season with 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State earned their 10th and final victory of the 2022 season with a 35-32 victory over Oklahoma on Thursday evening in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The victory wasn’t an easy one for the Seminoles, who finish 10-3 on the season.

The game-winning score came in the final minute. It was set up, in part, by a magnificent 58-yard reception by wide receiver Johnny Wilson from quarterback Jordan Travis. With 55 seconds remaining, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald nailed a 32-yard field goal to put the Seminoles ahead.

Oklahoma got the ball back, but had no timeouts. FSU’s defense didn’t allow a big play, as the Sooners dealt with a couple of penalties. With 14 seconds remaining, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel dropped back and was sacked by the duo of FSU defensive linemen Jared Verse and Dennis Briggs Jr.

FSU, who finished the season on a six-game winning streak, earns 10 wins for the 25th time in program history. It marked the 30th bowl victory for the Seminoles all-time. The Seminoles improve to 2-6 against OU. The Sooners finish 6-7 on the season, suffering their first losing season since 1998.

FSU opened the game with a 22-yard field goal by Fitzgerald on their first drive of the game. The Seminoles gained 70 yards on nine plays to open the action.

Oklahoma answered right back as the Sooners went 75 yards on 13 plays, capped by a 22-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Dillon Gabriel to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.

The Sooners would take their first lead of the game early in the second quarter on an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Gabriel.

The Seminoles would close the gap to 14-11 with a 16-yard touchdown pass by Travis to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. A two-point conversion that saw tight end Wyatt Rector connect with fellow tight end Brian Courtney tightened things up.

OU tacked on a 41-yard field goal late in the first half to push ahead, 17-11. FSU tried to answer with a 54-yard field goal to end the half, but it missed.

Business picked up in the second half. FSU took the lead with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter when running back Treshaun Ward scored from a yard out. FSU led 18-17 after a 94-yard, 15-play drive.

Again, the Sooners answered back. After a couple of empty drives for each team, OU went 70 yards on seven plays and scored on a 15-yard touchdown run by running back Gavin Sawchuk. OU would convert a two-point conversion, going ahead 25-18.

FSU would post the next two touchdowns of the game, both in the early portion of the fourth quarter. Ward turned in his second touchdown of the game with a 38-yard scamper to cap a 6-play, 75-yard drive. Less than four minutes later Travis connected with tight end Markeston Douglas on a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap a 68-yard, 6-play drive and give FSU a 32-25 lead.

That lead wouldn’t last either. Oklahoma answered on their next drive, going 75 yards on nine plays over 3:45, capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by running back Jovantae Barnes. The game was tied with 3:37 remaining.

Fitzgerald’s kick and the defense making a final stop would prove to be the difference.

Travis, who earned MVP honors for his performance on the evening, finished with a career-high 418 yards passing and two touchdown passes, as well as an interception. Ward had 81 rushing yards on 10 carries, including a pair of touchdowns. J. Wilson had a career-high eight receptions for a career-high 202 receiving yards, while O. Wilson had five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown to go along with four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown by Douglas.

