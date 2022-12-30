Hamilton County offers 50K for information about 2017 murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office offers a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the suspect who is responsible for murdering 44-year-old Jaworski Williams.

The shooting happened on Dec. 20, 2017. According to HCSO, Williams was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound.

The HCSO along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate and search for clues to solve this case.

If you have any information contact HCSO at 386-792-1001 or FDLE Special Agent at 1-800-226-5630.

$50K is offerred for information to help solve the 2017 murder case. (HCSO)

