Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 30, 2022.

Increasing clouds today, with maybe a few stray showers.

Better chances for rain (even a couple of thunderstorms) come overnight and early Saturday morning.

Showers are still possible on and off during the day Saturday but should be less numerous and fewer and farther between as morning becomes afternoon and as afternoon becomes night.

Sunday features some clearing.

Highs Friday in the mid-70s. Saturday low to mid-70s. Sunday is more mid-70s.

Lows Saturday morning should stay closer to 60, and back in the lower 50s Sunday and Monday.

