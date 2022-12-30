Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler

By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year, now it’s his hobby, his escape and his favorite activity to do while exploring the capital city.

“I had never seen anything like that,” Coree Leesburg. “I know no one in the capital has it, I have to be the first.”

Eight thousand miles later, and now on his second wheel, Leesburg says it’s a daily routine to go out and ride and it’s helped him make friends with curious bystanders along the way.

“It’s so awesome with people blowing at me in traffic, people recording me with their phones,” Leesburg said.

The art of riding the electric unicycle, Leesburg said, is all about balance and it took him two or three months to comfortably get the hang of it.

“You use your weight to go forward, to accelerate, you lean back to stop, you lean forward to go fast,” Leesburg said.

But when the balance is achieved, speed becomes the name of the game. Leesburg said on average he’ll travel 30 to 35 mph on the electric unicycle, and has even gotten up to as fast as 54 mph.

“Every day I get off work I go riding, this is my getaway, this is my peace,” Leesburg said.

Leesburg started EUC Tallahassee, an electric unicycle club he hopes will attract more members.

He said his model of electric unicycle is a “high-performance wheel” that runs about $4,000. However, Leesburg said that beginning wheels for electric unicycles are in the $200 to $300 range.

He said the vehicle is becoming so popular that Amazon has even begun to carry the product.

But the fun isn’t just in the ride for Leesburg. He said it’s also the people he’s met along the way.

“It’s a conversation piece, and I’m a people person, so I love people stopping and talking to me about it, it’s just wonderful,” Leesburg said.

For those interested in picking up electric unicycling as a hobby, Leesburg teaches a class every other Saturday at Tom Brown Park.

