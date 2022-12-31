Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning with a few locations getting heavy rain. The area could see additional shower and isolated thunderstorm development later Saturday afternoon and early evening. There is a very low risk of a few storms that may bring damaging winds and an isolated tornado, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Highs Saturday will reach into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.

6 AM ET 12/31 💼: There is a marginal risk of severe weather ⛈️ mainly this afternoon and evening. The primary threats are isolated damaging winds 🌬️ and perhaps a brief tornado 🌪️. Brief heavy downpours are likely as well. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/gc6kfn62Ug — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 31, 2022

Through early Sunday morning, there will be a 20% chance of an isolated shower as the weak surface low pressure and cold front move through the area. The air will cool and dry out after midnight with lows reaching into the 50s. If one has any New Year’s Eve plans Saturday evening, a light jacket and an umbrella may be needed.

The clouds will slowly clear out Sunday with only a 10% chance of a stray shower - mainly earlier in the day. Highs will a little warmer - the upper 70s.

The viewing area will likely see more sunshine Monday with highs near 80, but another storm system is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. This will increase the chance of rain starting later Tuesday through Wednesday and into Thursday. The slow-moving storm system, so far, is forecast to clear out before Thursday night. Highs will be in the the 70s to near 70 through Thursday with lows in the mid 50s to 60s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Friday with the morning low in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

