Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 31

We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning with a few locations getting heavy rain. The area could see additional shower and isolated thunderstorm development later Saturday afternoon and early evening. There is a very low risk of a few storms that may bring damaging winds and an isolated tornado, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Highs Saturday will reach into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Through early Sunday morning, there will be a 20% chance of an isolated shower as the weak surface low pressure and cold front move through the area. The air will cool and dry out after midnight with lows reaching into the 50s. If one has any New Year’s Eve plans Saturday evening, a light jacket and an umbrella may be needed.

The clouds will slowly clear out Sunday with only a 10% chance of a stray shower - mainly earlier in the day. Highs will a little warmer - the upper 70s.

The viewing area will likely see more sunshine Monday with highs near 80, but another storm system is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. This will increase the chance of rain starting later Tuesday through Wednesday and into Thursday. The slow-moving storm system, so far, is forecast to clear out before Thursday night. Highs will be in the the 70s to near 70 through Thursday with lows in the mid 50s to 60s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Friday with the morning low in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a murder at a northside apartment complex.
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
FDLE has issued a purple alert for Tallahassee woman, Shannon Dowell.
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
Coree Leesburg picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year when he was working...
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 31
WCTV First Alert Weather logo
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 30, 2022.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 30, 2022.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30