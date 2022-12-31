Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A frontal boundary has brought a line of showers and thunderstorms to the Big Bend and South Georgia. The showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the area, moving in from the west towards the east, overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

There is still a chance for scattered showers throughout the daytime hours on New Year’s Eve.. Rain chances are low, but not zero, for the evening hours on Saturday. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.

The first two days of 2023 will bring warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, with low rain chances.

Rain chances are back on the rise by later next week, as a cold front is forecast to sweep across the Southeast.

7-Day Forecast (WCTV)

