Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30

WCTV First Alert Weather logo
WCTV First Alert Weather logo(WCTV First Alert Weather)
By Josh Green
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A frontal boundary has brought a line of showers and thunderstorms to the Big Bend and South Georgia. The showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the area, moving in from the west towards the east, overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

There is still a chance for scattered showers throughout the daytime hours on New Year’s Eve.. Rain chances are low, but not zero, for the evening hours on Saturday. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.

The first two days of 2023 will bring warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, with low rain chances.

Rain chances are back on the rise by later next week, as a cold front is forecast to sweep across the Southeast.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(WCTV)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a murder at a northside apartment complex.
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
One dead in Tallahassee Shooting at Terra Lake Apartments.
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
FDLE has issued a purple alert for Tallahassee woman, Shannon Dowell.
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say
Putnam Drive Fire Response.
Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 30, 2022.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 30, 2022.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 29, 2022.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 29
Temperatures are back on the rise, with rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, December 29