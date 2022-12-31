Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee.

One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with her. She said she wants to see a brighter future for him.

“Every time I hear about a shooting, I’m like, ‘Again?’” Washington said.

Just two months ago, Washington mourned the loss of her friend DeMario Murray, who was also a victim of gun violence.

“He passed recently,” Washington said. “And I’ve seen several others. But that’s the most recent that hit home for me. So this is a big issue for me, and I really want to see a change.”

The vigil was organized by local pastor Judy Mandrell.

“Just as much as they believe they can shoot, we believe we can pray,” she said. “Prayer is our weapon.”

Mandrell said local churches are going to be stepping up their efforts to connect with the community to try to combat the city’s growing gun violence problem.

“It hurt,” she said. “It hurts. You know, we believe that there’s some innocent lives that have been lost because of this gun violence. Our desire is to see it stop. So that’s why we’re here. That’s why this is important.”

Mandrell said she and other pastors will be marking any future shootings in 2023 the same way, by showing up to the scene and praying.

